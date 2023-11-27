Head to Head Contrast: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.22) -3.50 Harmony Gold Mining $49.28 billion 0.07 $271.85 million N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Austin Gold has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Austin Gold and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75

Austin Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 40.97%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -21.92% -21.70% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

