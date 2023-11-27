Head-To-Head Contrast: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) vs. Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF)

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cofinimmo and BrightSpire Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 6.66 $45.79 million $0.03 217.00

BrightSpire Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cofinimmo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A BrightSpire Capital 2.91% 9.26% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cofinimmo and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cofinimmo and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cofinimmo 1 2 1 0 2.00 BrightSpire Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Cofinimmo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Cofinimmo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants. 'Caring, Living and Working – Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.7 billion EUR in Europe. As an independent company applying the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers tenant services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid. Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

