Head to Head Contrast: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U Power and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $287.12 million 0.38 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Gentex $2.20 billion 3.31 $318.76 million $1.71 18.26

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Gentex 18.04% 18.38% 16.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U Power and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U Power and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentex 0 3 2 0 2.40

Gentex has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than U Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gentex beats U Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

