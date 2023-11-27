Head-To-Head Review: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.81% 13.13% 1.52% Penns Woods Bancorp 16.82% 9.05% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for M&T Bank and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 8 6 0 2.43 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $148.62, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. M&T Bank pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Penns Woods Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $8.60 billion 2.42 $1.99 billion $17.33 7.25 Penns Woods Bancorp $64.80 million 2.27 $17.42 million $2.18 9.43

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit, and credit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits, securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans, and sub-services residential real estate loans for others. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management and advisory services; financial management, and planning, leasing, and financing services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

