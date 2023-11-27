Head to Head Review: Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) & Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and Universal Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.13 billion 4.77 $515.04 million $0.91 14.44 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.47, indicating that its share price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

