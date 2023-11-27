Head-To-Head Survey: Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waldencast and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Waldencast currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Waldencast and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Oddity Tech $324.52 million 5.99 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Waldencast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

