HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $41,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

