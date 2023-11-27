Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 1,167 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

