Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

