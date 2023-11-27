Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

