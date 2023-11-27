Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hubbell stock opened at $300.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

