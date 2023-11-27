Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $16.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Hubbell stock opened at $300.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

