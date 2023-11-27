IDT (IDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $28.61 on Monday. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 84.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 48.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.