InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) versus UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Critical Review

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.45%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,638.70%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than InnovAge.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

InnovAge has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InnovAge and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80% UpHealth -49.08% 12.33% 3.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 1.17 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -20.52 UpHealth $158.80 million 0.07 -$223.00 million ($4.50) -0.13

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UpHealth beats InnovAge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About UpHealth

(Get Free Report)

UpHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations. The Virtual Care Infrastructure segment provides the Martti platform, a digital health infrastructure that enables its partners to implement unique, private-label telehealth strategies customized to their specific needs and markets, including integrated telehealth and language access services. Its platform also offers telemedicine, such as telestroke, teleneurology, and telepsychiatry services. The Services segment offers behavioral health and pharmacy services, as well as operates HelloLyf CX platform for digital dispensary services and HelloLyf HX platform for digital hospital services; and provides diagnostic laboratory testing services. UpHealth, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.