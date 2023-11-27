Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAGPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.685 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

