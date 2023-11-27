Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,326 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,007.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Intapp by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intapp by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intapp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

