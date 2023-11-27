Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $172,000.

PDBC stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

