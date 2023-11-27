iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $53.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

