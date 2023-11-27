Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Announces Earnings Results

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JT opened at $1.01 on Monday. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

