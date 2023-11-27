JOANN (JOAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.80 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JOANN Price Performance
JOANN stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.05. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
