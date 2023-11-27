Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.02) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.02). Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.02) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.52) to GBX 1,650 ($20.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.46).

View Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 4.1 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,609 ($20.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,550.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,681.49. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.79, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,516 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($512.10). 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.