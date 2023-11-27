Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.02) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.02). Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.02) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.52) to GBX 1,650 ($20.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.46).
In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,516 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($512.10). 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
