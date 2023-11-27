La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy Price Performance
NYSE LZB opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
