La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

