Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

Lizhi stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Lizhi by 300.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

