Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.
Lizhi Stock Up 0.8 %
Lizhi stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
