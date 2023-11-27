Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

