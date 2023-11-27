MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Critical Analysis

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MariMed alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Akanda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 0.85 $13.47 million N/A N/A Akanda $2.62 million 0.58 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

MariMed has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -0.76% 3.54% 1.40% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MariMed beats Akanda on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.