MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

