Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

