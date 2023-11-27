Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Medartis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 35.13 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.90 Medartis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Medartis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Profound Medical and Medartis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 0 1 3.00 Medartis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Medartis.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Medartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% Medartis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Profound Medical beats Medartis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names. It serves the surgeons, hospitals, and medical centers, as well as group purchasing organizations. Medartis Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

