MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$26.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.93. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$16.46 and a one year high of C$28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.9753086 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.