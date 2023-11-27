Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $206.36.

Insider Activity

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

