Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 136,274 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,945,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.