Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,301 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.