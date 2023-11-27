Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 46,992 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

