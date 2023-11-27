Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 60,616 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.