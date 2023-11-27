Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 616 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waters by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $280.39 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.