Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,761 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

CPB opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.