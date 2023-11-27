Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,595 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,942,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

