Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,723 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

