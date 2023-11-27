Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,109 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $89.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

