Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,312 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $89,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $407.70 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.