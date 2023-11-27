Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.1 %

Edison International stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.