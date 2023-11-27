Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 362.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PTC by 40.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 373,205 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $154.92 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.10.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

