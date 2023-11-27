Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $161,247,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

