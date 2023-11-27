Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Blackbaud by 19.4% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 187,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,406,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

BLKB opened at $75.63 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

