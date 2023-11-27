Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

