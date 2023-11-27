Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 769.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 325,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 287,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.60.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

