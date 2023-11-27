Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after purchasing an additional 946,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $19,373,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,458 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,241.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

