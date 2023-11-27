Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

