Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $63.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,920 in the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

