Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 57.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,924 shares of company stock worth $8,267,473. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

